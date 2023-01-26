Cowa LLC Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cowa LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

