Cowa LLC Buys Shares of 8,324 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.