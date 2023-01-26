Cowa LLC Buys Shares of 618 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 365,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.
NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.
QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
