Cowa LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

