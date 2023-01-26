Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $296.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 15.2 %

Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 110,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

