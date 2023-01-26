Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $296.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.
Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 15.2 %
Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 110,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44.
Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
