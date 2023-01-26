Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Covalon Technologies Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVALF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601. Covalon Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.
Covalon Technologies Company Profile
