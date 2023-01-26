Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Covalon Technologies Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVALF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601. Covalon Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Featured Stories

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

