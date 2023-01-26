Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Coty traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 2120213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

