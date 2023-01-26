Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Coty traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 2120213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.
In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.
