Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $493.81. The stock had a trading volume of 180,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,282. The stock has a market cap of $219.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

