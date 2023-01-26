Cosmos Price Reaches $13.06 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $233.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $13.06 or 0.00056745 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00078843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025360 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

