Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 91,963,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 31,684,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

