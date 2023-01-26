Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $48,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

