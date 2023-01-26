Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 17,511 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $317.26 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $374.67. The firm has a market cap of $324.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

