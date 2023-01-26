Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

ED stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

