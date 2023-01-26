ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $121.63. 682,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

