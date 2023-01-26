ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.07

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 34858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. As a group, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,682.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $571,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $634,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

