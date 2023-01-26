Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $221.36 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 96.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 135.6% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $129.11 million and approximately $221.36 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,040.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00379748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00746925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00095420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00581883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0329476 USD and is up 8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $10,664,656.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

