Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.28–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.74 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.58–$0.58 EPS.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 13,682,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.02. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Confluent by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 210.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $1,717,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Confluent by 657.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 341,996 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

