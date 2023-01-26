Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Trading 23.8% Higher

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.02). 28,264,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,080% from the average session volume of 888,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.
Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.
