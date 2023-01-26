Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for about 3.1% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Conagra Brands worth $31,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $36.53. 707,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,006. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

