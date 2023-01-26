Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

