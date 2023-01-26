Compound (COMP) Price Tops $51.69 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $51.69 or 0.00223252 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $375.66 million and approximately $24.72 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00103126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00058827 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00035862 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.27131369 USD and is down -7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $33,029,935.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

