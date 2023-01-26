Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 198,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $497.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,451,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,843,347.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.