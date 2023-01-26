Comparing Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Galaxy Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 9.46 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.00 Galaxy Gaming $19.98 million 3.65 $2.11 million ($0.05) -60.00

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galaxy Gaming. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Gaming & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Galaxy Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% Galaxy Gaming -5.31% -1.83% -3.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Galaxy Gaming

(Get Rating)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.