Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.34

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 114915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

