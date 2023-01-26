Commerce Bank Sells 21,993 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,993 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.