Commerce Bank Sells 151 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $349.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $332.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.