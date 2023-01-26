Commerce Bank Purchases 413 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $205.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

