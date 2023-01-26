Commerce Bank Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $181.11 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

