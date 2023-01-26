Commerce Bank Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS IEFA opened at $67.25 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66.

