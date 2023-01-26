Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Gap Down to $40.10

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.10, but opened at $39.05. Comcast shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 2,266,156 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

