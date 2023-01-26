Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.