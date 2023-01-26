Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $19.64. 79,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.26. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Columbia Financial

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

About Columbia Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.