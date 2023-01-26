Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

