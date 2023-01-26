Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Raised by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 3.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $316,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,956,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $334,527,000 after acquiring an additional 195,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,621,683 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 874,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.