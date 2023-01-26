CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.53

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 319755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after buying an additional 918,910 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,502 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,903 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 699,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

