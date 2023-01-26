Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) PT Lowered to GBX 950

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,195 ($14.80).

LON CBG traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 965 ($11.95). The stock had a trading volume of 351,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,926. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 877.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,059.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,039.03. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 872 ($10.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,339 ($16.58).

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan bought 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($13.56) per share, with a total value of £22,721.25 ($28,130.80). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,626.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

