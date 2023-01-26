Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after acquiring an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Shares of RSG opened at $124.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

