Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 160 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $246.78 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $243.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.