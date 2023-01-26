Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

