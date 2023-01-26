Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $629,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $34,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $46,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $488.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.43 and a 200-day moving average of $436.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $615.99.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

