Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $436.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

