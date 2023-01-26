Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

