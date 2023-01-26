ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 57,426 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,752,067.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,029,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,919,892.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,372 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $459,007.92.

On Thursday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 965 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.85 per share, with a total value of $28,805.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,109 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $1,020,267.54.

On Friday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,649 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $590,974.38.

On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $245,528.91.

On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $62,376.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $84,844.13.

On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,026.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $296,545.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,388,226.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMO traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 42,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,299. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 781,932 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.