Citigroup Cuts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $283.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $298.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.58.
General Dynamics Price Performance
NYSE:GD opened at $226.88 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $200.79 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.