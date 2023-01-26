Citigroup Cuts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $283.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $298.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

NYSE:GD opened at $226.88 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $200.79 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.35.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

