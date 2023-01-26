Citigroup Begins Coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLUYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 33.00 to 28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

