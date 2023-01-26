Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. 2,801,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,748,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.