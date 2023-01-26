Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 726.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $436.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.06 and its 200-day moving average is $425.08. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

