Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.28 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.31.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 480.89% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Stories
