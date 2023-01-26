Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.28 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 480.89% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 137,016 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

