CIBC Trims Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price to C$24.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SCCAF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

