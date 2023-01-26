CIBC Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) to Neutral

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE:DPM traded down C$0.45 on Thursday, hitting C$8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,885. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$9.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

