CIBC Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) to Neutral

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

TSE:DPM traded down C$0.45 on Thursday, hitting C$8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,885. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$9.20.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

